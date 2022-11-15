An ex-Playboy model has accepted a plea deal in the 2019 death of a California psychiatrist, according to reports.

Kelsey Turner, 29, was one of those charged in the murder of Thomas Burchard, 71, and has now entered a plea agreement, making her eligible for parole in 10 years, 8 News Now reported.

Turner entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder, a plea in which she does not admit that she is guilty but that she acknowledges that there is enough evidence to convict her, according to 8 News Now.

Diana Pena, Turner's roommate, testified that Turner, a former Playboy Italia and Maxim model, was romantically involved with the 71-year-old doctor and was upset by images and messages on his phone, which led her current boyfriend, Jon Kennison, to hit Burchard with a bat, according to CBS News.

Judy Earp, Burchard's former girlfriend, told CBS News she knew a different version of the relationship. According to Earp, Turner spoke to Burchard about her fear of her and her children becoming homeless and Burchard offered to help.

Earp told them that Burchard had signed the paperwork and paid rent for the apartment Turner was staying at, CBS News reported.

Burchard’s body and the bat used to kill him were found inside Turner's vehicle, which was abandoned near Lake Mead, CBS News reported.

Kennison, who hit Burchard with a bat, was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison. Turner's roommate who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of being an accessory after the killing due to her testifying, according to ABC 7.

Turner had not yet been sentenced but could face between 10 to 25 years in prison, ABC 7 reports. Her sentencing will be held on Jan. 10, the news outlet reported.

Related Stories