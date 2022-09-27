Experienced Skydiver With More Than 1K Jumps Dies in Skydiving Accident

An experienced skydiver who had more than 1,000 jumps under his belt has died in a skydiving accident in South Carolina, according to The State.

The unnamed 35-year-old man perished Saturday afternoon following a hard landing from a skydive and cops say they are investigating what had occurred and led to his death, The State reported.

Cops in Chester, South Carolina, are not releasing the man’s name but say he was “highly experienced” and that he died “following the landing sequence of a skydive,” The State reported.

Skydive Carolina, where the man had jumped from, says that eyewitnesses saw the man initiate a turn to begin the landing sequence at a low altitude but did not level the parachute for a safe landing, NBC News reported.

After he landed, Skydive Carolina called police right away, WSOC-TV reported.

“Skydiving is a close-knit sport with a strong sense of camaraderie. Losing a member of our community affects everyone and we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow jumper. Our sincerest condolences go out to the jumper’s family,” Skydive Carolina said in a press release.

Police are not releasing the man's name, according to reports.

