Experienced Skydiver With More Than 1K Jumps Dies in Skydiving Accident

News
Police car siren
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:42 AM PDT, September 27, 2022

Police are not releasing the man's name, according to reports.

An experienced skydiver who had more than 1,000 jumps under his belt has died in a skydiving accident in South Carolina, according to The State.

The unnamed 35-year-old man perished Saturday afternoon following a hard landing from a skydive and cops say they are investigating what had occurred and led to his death, The State reported.

Cops in Chester, South Carolina, are not releasing the man’s name but say he was “highly experienced” and that he died “following the landing sequence of a skydive,” The State reported.

Skydive Carolina, where the man had jumped from, says that eyewitnesses saw the man initiate a turn to begin the landing sequence at a low altitude but did not level the parachute for a safe landing, NBC News reported.

After he landed, Skydive Carolina called police right away, WSOC-TV reported.

“Skydiving is a close-knit sport with a strong sense of camaraderie. Losing a member of our community affects everyone and we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow jumper. Our sincerest condolences go out to the jumper’s family,” Skydive Carolina said in a press release.

Police are not releasing the man's name, according to reports.

Related Stories

73-Year-Old Skydiver Dies in South Carolina Diving Accident
Mystery as New York City Skydiver Found Dead Without Parachute After Jumping Out of Plane
Skydiver Who Plummeted Thousands of Feet in England Escapes With 'Minor Scratches'
Teen Hospitalized After Being Hit in Head by Falling Phone at Oklahoma State Fair

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
1

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries

Animals
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
2

Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole

Crime
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
3

Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office

Human Interest
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
4

Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach

Crime
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
5

Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times

INSIDE EDITION InDepth