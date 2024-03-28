From your bedroom to your kitchen, there's a good chance every room in your house is screaming out for a spring cleaning. A recent survey found that nine in 10 American adults spring-clean their homes. An expert tells Inside Edition everything you need to get things gleaming is right at hand.

Cleaning expert Caroline Solomon says it is good practice to clean dishwashers about once a month. She recommends placing a cup of vinegar on the top rack and running your dishwasher as normal.

“You have to clean the thing that cleans the other things,” Solomon says.

Solomon says mattresses need a spring cleaning as well.

“Baking soda is really good on a mattress because when you let it sit, it will pick up any of those lingering odors,” Solomon says. “You’re gonna wanna let that sit for a couple of hours.”

She says to then vacuum the mattress.

To clean baseboards, Solomon says to grab a dryer sheet.

“Just run it along the top of the baseboard and it will just pick up that dust kind of like a magnet,” Solomon says. “The best thing about using dryer sheets is that it will repel future dust because it had this magnetic charge.”

Sometimes, cleaning the glass window in your oven can be a chore.

“Isn't there nothing worse than like turning the oven light on and you can’t actually see what you’re cooking,” Solomon says.

Opening the oven door, sprinkling baking soda over the glass, and squeezing a lemon over it creates a reaction that helps break down oven grease, the cleaning expert says.