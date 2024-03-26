Princess Kate was faced with the painful task of breaking the news of her cancer to her three children, aged 10, 8, and 5. It has raised questions about the best ways to share news with children that may be frightening.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” the Princess of Wales said in an announcement.

Before Kate shared her medical condition with the world, she made sure she and her husband, Prince William, first told their three children.

Going public with the news on Friday was strategic. Easter break began for the children at school so they could process the disheartening news at home away from their classmates.

The 42-year-old princess’ dilemma is one facing many parents.

“Kids are usually more interested in what they can see in terms of a crisis. So rather than describing what’s happening inside of your body, talk about what they might witness,” child psychologist Dr. Katie Davis tells Inside Edition. “If it’s chemotherapy, like in the case of Princess Kate, what might she seem like when she comes home? If she’s gonna be tired, if her hair’s gonna fall out. Just tell the kids what to expect.”

Davis recommends a script that parents can follow: “I’m seeing the best doctor I possibly can, and they’re gonna give me the best care that they possibly can, and it’s scary, but I really hope that everything will be okay.”