Extremely Rare Orange Lobster Saved From Becoming Dinner by Red Lobster Employees
Cheddar the orange lobster is now happily swimming at an aquarium.
A bright orange lobster did not land in hot water thanks to some alert and kind employees at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida.
The Cheeto-colored crustacean arrived in a shipment of seafood at the chain's Hollywood eatery. Noting its odd hue, workers reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium in South Carolina's resort town of Myrtle Beach.
Turns out orange lobsters are exceedingly rare and the odds of finding them are just one in 30 million because their neon color makes them vulnerable to predators, the aquarium said.
The restaurant rescuers named the oddity Cheddar, in honor of the chain's popular cheddar biscuits.
Wranglers from the aquarium drove down to pick up Cheddar and take it home, where the lobster is now happily ensconced in its own tank.
“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, manager of the Red Lobster where the creature was rescued.
