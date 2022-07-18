Extremely Rare Orange Lobster Saved From Becoming Dinner by Red Lobster Employees

Offbeat
Cheddar the orange lobster.
Cheddar the lobster.Red Lobster
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 8:17 AM PDT, July 18, 2022

Cheddar the orange lobster is now happily swimming at an aquarium.

A bright orange lobster did not land in hot water thanks to some alert and kind employees at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida.

The Cheeto-colored crustacean arrived in a shipment of seafood at the chain's Hollywood eatery. Noting its odd hue, workers reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium in South Carolina's resort town of Myrtle Beach.

Turns out orange lobsters are exceedingly rare and the odds of finding them are just one in 30 million because their neon color makes them vulnerable to predators, the aquarium said.

The restaurant rescuers named the oddity Cheddar, in honor of the chain's popular cheddar biscuits.

Wranglers from the aquarium drove down to pick up Cheddar and take it home, where the lobster is now happily ensconced in its own tank.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, manager of the Red Lobster where the creature was rescued.

Related Stories

Lobster Diver From Cape Cod Survives After a Humpback Whale Tries to Swallow Him
Owner of Giant 20-Pound Lobster 'Beyond Ticked Off' Over TSA's Handling of Crustacean
Free Louie: 132-Year-Old Lobster 'Pardoned' for National Lobster Month
Kind Fisherman Releases Rare 14-Pound Lobster Back To SeaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit
Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit
1

Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit

Royals
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested
2

4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested

Crime
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre
3

Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre

News
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand
4

Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand

Offbeat
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
5

Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline

News