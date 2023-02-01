A tragedy unfolded in North Carolina over the weekend when a young bull rider lost his life.

Denim Bradshaw, 14, lost his life just moments after falling off a bull in what was his very first rodeo.

Amanda Paquette and her 7-year-old son Preston watched in horror.

"Both of [the bull's] legs, together, just came down on the trachea," Amanda tells Inside Edition.

Denim then took two steps, "and on the second step is when he just lifelessly fell," says Amanda.

Amanda said that her own son is a rider, and that despite what they witnessed over the weekend, he would be competing at an upcoming tournament.

Participants who are younger often ride a horse, as opposed to a bull, in the rink.

When asked if it is worth it given the potential for a fatal fall, Amanda says: "If it's where there heart is, absolutely."

