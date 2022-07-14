A Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a horse-riding event on Friday, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen.

Reinhardt University student Breanna Chadwick, 20, was at a rodeo event held by the Murray County Saddle Club.

According to the Daily Citizen, the fire department shared that a horse ran into a gate in the arena and the falling gate hit Chadwick.

“Lord, please pray for my sister, Breanna Chadwick. She has been in a horrible accident. We need all the prayers we can get for her. They [are] airlifting her to Erlanger Hospital and the doctors said to prepare for the worst,” her sister, Kirstin Chadwick, wrote on Facebook.

Chadwick was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.

According to the local outlet, the Saddle Club said that “after a lot of tears and heavy consideration,” and after speaking with the family, they went on with the planned events of the weekend.

“You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends,” the family wrote in her obituary.

Funeral services for Chadwick are being held Wednesday in Canton.

According to Reinhardt College’s Price School of Education, Chadwick fulfilled her goal of helping people by being an organ donor.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Chadwick’s funeral expenses.

Her community has already raised more than $21,000. Some of the raised funds will go towards creating a scholarship in Breanna’s name, according to the outlet.

