A little piece of cardstock just sold for $6.6 million. But it isn’t just any card: it’s the fabled T206 Honus Wagner card.

Honus Wagner was a legendary baseball star who played in the segregated, all-white majors over a century ago.

He was a shortstop and later manager with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nicknamed the “Flying Dutchman” and “Husky Hans,” Wagner’s dominance in baseball’s so-called Dead-ball era got him elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in its first year, getting as many votes as Babe Ruth.

He died in 1955.

These days, Wagner is probably more famous for the baseball cards bearing his image.

The T206, manufactured by the American Tobacco Company between 1909 and 1911, is the holy grail for collectors. There are reportedly only 57 in existence.

Several other examples of the card have fetched seven figures at auction, including one that went for $3.7 million earlier this year.

This week, an anonymous seller unloaded their T206 to an anonymous buyer for a cool $6.6 million, making it not only the most expensive baseball card but the most expensive sports card ever.

During the height of his career, Wagner was one of the highest-paid players in the league. He made $10,000 a year.

