A former "Family Feud" contestant is facing life behind bars after a jury found him guilty of murdering his estranged wife and the mother of their three children.

Tim Bliefnick sat emotionless in the courtroom as the jury announced their verdict in court.

He remained that way too, even as deputies took him away in handcuffs after the hearing.

Bliefnick broke into his wife Becky‘s house in Quincy, Illinois, last February and shot her in cold blood, according to prosecutors.

Her body was later found with 14 bullets, and her phone was found with what may have been the most damning piece of evidence at Bliefnick's murder trial.

In a text message to a friend, Becky wrote: "If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim because that is who would do something to me.“

Bliefnick's Internet search also proved damning evidence, and included: "How to open the door with a crowbar?," "How to make a homemade gun silencer?," and "How to wash off gunpowder?"

His appearance on "Family Feud" continued to be haunting due to his response when host Steve Harvey asked what he would have changed about his wedding day.

He responded by saying: "Said 'I do.'"

After the verdict, Becky's family gathered to remind people that three young boys have now lost both parents.

"As they go forward with the certain truth that their father murdered their mother, we ask that you keep Becky's three beautiful boys in your prayers," said the family.

Bliefnick will be back in court of Aug. 11 for his prison sentencing.

