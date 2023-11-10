Family Identifies Daughter as Victim in Teen Murder-Suicide: 'You Just Can’t Even Fathom It,' Mother Says

Crime
Serenity Hawley
Serenity Hawley was shot to death just days before her 18th birthday, her family said.GoFundMe
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:21 PM PST, November 10, 2023

The devastated parents of Serenity Hawley, 17, have identified her as the victim of a murder-suicide committed by her high school ex-boyfriend.

A shattered Virginia family has identified their teenage daughter as the victim of a murder-suicide carried out by her ex-boyfriend. Both were high school students, the relatives said.

Serenity Hawley was just days from her 18th birthday when she was shot Tuesday afternoon in the chest, her parents said. Her body was found in the driver's seat of her car, in a Blacksburg parking garage, said her mother, Heather Waldron,

On the passenger side was the body of her ex-boyfriend, Waldron said.

"To hear that your child, in that manner, is deceased, you just can’t even fathom it," the mother told WDBJ-TV on Thursday, which should have been Serenity's birthday. "It just was unbelievable. It’s so surreal,” she said. 

Blacksburg police released few details about the incident, except to say two teenagers were found dead inside a car in a parking garage. The incident is still under investigation, authorities said. A weapon was also found inside the vehicle, police said.

But Serenity's parents and her friends identified her as the murder victim in a series of local interviews and social media postings. A GoFundMe account established to help with burial costs said, "To have known Serenity was to have known love and kindness. She emitted it everywhere she went and left no one untouched."

Serenity's father, John Hawley, said she planned to go to North Carolina with her older sister to the Virginia Tech women’s basketball game.

“She was so excited about that. She sent me a text. Her sister was driving down" from Ohio, he told the station. "They had floor tickets. They were so excited. That’s how she was going to spend her birthday,” the father said.

“She was our angel here on Earth. I mean, she’s left behind four siblings who thought the world of her.

"She’s going to be missed. She’ll be missed every day,” Hawley said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Waldron said her daughter died in a domestic violence attack.

“The biggest thing is to watch those signs. Don’t think that this is just something you see on TV. This is something that in real life can happen to your child in the blink of an eye. And you just don’t realize," Waldron said. "She never thought this would happen. We never thought,” the mother said. 

Inside Edition Digital reached out for comment to the Blacksburg Police Department, but has not heard back.

Related Stories

Teen Allegedly Shoots Mother Dead and Injures Mother’s Boyfriend: Cops
Pregnant Teen Fatally Shoots Boyfriend Through Book in YouTube Stunt Turned Deadly: Cops
Boy, 8, Fatally Shoots Sister, 5, with Gun Belonging to Mom's Convicted Felon Boyfriend: Authorities
2 Teens Shot Dead in Gang Dispute at Alternative High School in Iowa: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pennsylvania Couple Searches for Owners of Wedding Rings Found Hidden in Home Light Fixture
Pennsylvania Couple Searches for Owners of Wedding Rings Found Hidden in Home Light Fixture
1

Pennsylvania Couple Searches for Owners of Wedding Rings Found Hidden in Home Light Fixture

Hidden Treasures
Virginia Woman Said She Stabbed Father to Death Because She Feared He Would Rape Her, Detective Testifies
Virginia Woman Said She Stabbed Father to Death Because She Feared He Would Rape Her, Detective Testifies
2

Virginia Woman Said She Stabbed Father to Death Because She Feared He Would Rape Her, Detective Testifies

Crime
Republican Presidential Debate Gets Heated After Vivek Ramaswamy Mentions Nikki Haley’s Daughter
Republican Presidential Debate Gets Heated After Vivek Ramaswamy Mentions Nikki Haley’s Daughter
3

Republican Presidential Debate Gets Heated After Vivek Ramaswamy Mentions Nikki Haley’s Daughter

Politics
Texas Couple Injected 1-Year-Old With Meth After Infant Suffered Burns So Severe Her Skin Came Off, Say Police
Texas Couple Injected 1-Year-Old With Meth After Infant Suffered Burns So Severe Her Skin Came Off, Say Police
4

Texas Couple Injected 1-Year-Old With Meth After Infant Suffered Burns So Severe Her Skin Came Off, Say Police

Crime
New York Subway Passenger Charged After Firing Gun at Would-Be Robber: Police
New York Subway Passenger Charged After Firing Gun at Would-Be Robber: Police
5

New York Subway Passenger Charged After Firing Gun at Would-Be Robber: Police

Crime
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor
6

Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor

Crime
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock
7

Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock

Crime
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of Murder
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of Murder
8

Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of Murder

Crime
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
9

How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: Cops
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: Cops
10

Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: Cops

Crime