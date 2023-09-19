A young teen in Florida is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting and killing his mother and injuring her boyfriend.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the reports of a shooting and an armed young male running through the area on Saturday.

When authorities arrived they say they found the 14-year-old suspect as he placed the gun to his head and began threatening to kill himself. Officers employed de-escalation tactics to try and get the teen to lower the weapon, authorities said.

"The deputies who negotiated with this suspect for more than 16 minutes were calm, collected, and ultimately successful in convincing him to lower his weapon," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "They used their remarkable intuition and expertise to determine this suspect was not looking to harm them, but was contemplating suicide."

The teen is facing felony charges of murder in the second degree with a weapon, attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm - discharge, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Officials ended up firing one "less lethal round" into the teen's hand “to gain compliance and safely get this suspect into custody,” according to the sheriff’s office.

While officers were handling the situation with the suspect, other officials were responding to the report of a male who had been shot several times. EMS was able to get to the man, who was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition.

On scene, sheriff’s deputies also found a deceased female nearby.

The deceased female is believed to be the teen's mother and the male victim is believed to be her boyfriend, WJHG reported.

"This scene is one of nightmares and absolute heartbreak," Sheriff Chronister said. "This family's life is forever changed. A victim's life was taken, and because of his actions, the suspect's life, as he knows it, is over. He will never see the outside of a detention facility for his crimes."

The investigation is still ongoing.