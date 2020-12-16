Famous TikToker Nathan Apodaca, Who Shot to Fame by Skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac, Is Battling COVID-19

Famous TikToker Nathan Apodaca, known for his viral skateboard video, has COVID-19. “He is at home resting and getting better,” Gina Rodriguez, a representative for Apodaca, told The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

His fiancée also has the coronavirus, according to reports. Apodaca traveled to Las Vegas last month to get engaged, and was also working in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Apodaca, 37, went viral in September for the chill video of him skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams,” while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice. He said he decided to shoot the video once his car battery died and he had to ride his skateboard to work instead. He was at the time living in a trailer with no electricity or running water, the Los Angeles Times reported.

After the video, Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok and paid homage to Apodaca’s video. Stevie Nicks and former Mac member Lindsey Buckingham did the same. TikTok then put Apodaca’s and Fleetwood’s videos in a commercial, which ran on television.

Apodaca also received $15,000 from online donations. Ocean Spray and a local Idaho car dealership gifted him with a cranberry red truck as well.

RELATED STORIES

How TikTok's YourKoreanDad Nick Cho Became Everyone's Dad

Maryland Woman Filming TikTok Interrupted by Intruder in Apartment

Teen Realizes She Lost Sense of Taste, a COVID-19 Symptom, While Filming TikTok Drinking Starbucks