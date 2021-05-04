Fan of ‘The Mandalorian’ Creates Massive Replica of Razor Crest in Russia | Inside Edition

Fan of ‘The Mandalorian’ Creates Massive Replica of Razor Crest in Russia

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 1:39 PM PDT, May 4, 2021

The creator ran out of money, but a friend was nice enough to sell his car to help with funding.

Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away roams a ship called the Razor Crest. And here on Earth, there’s a pretty good replica of it in a park in Russia. After the creator watched the first season of “The Mandalorian,” he was hooked and decided to bring a piece of the hit show to life. He did it by building this starship replica.

The project took more than a year to construct. Not only did the coronavirus delay the project, but so did money troubles. The creator ran out of money, but a friend was nice enough to sell his car to help with funding. Eventually, sponsors also joined in to help it to completion.

Now that it’s finished, the Razor Crest replica is on display in a park in the city of Yakutsk. Visitors can view it from the outside and check out all the bells and whistles inside. It all runs on battery power, except when it gets too cold. Which, in this city, can happen often. 

