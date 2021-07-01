Fan Who Caused Massive Cyclist Crash at Tour de France Will Not Be Charged

Tour de France will not charge the fan that caused a crash during the first stage of the race.

The fan came willingly to the police, according to CBS news.

The woman held up a handmade sign, presumably to capture television attention. Because she was in the cycling lane, her banner caught cyclist Tony Martin, causing him to fall and leading to at least 21 cyclists being injured.

The woman, who remains unnamed, initially fled the scene. She faced a fine of $1,770 per ASO’s — the Tour organizers — request for involuntarily causing injury through reckless behavior.

The woman later turned herself in, but Tour organizers opted not to press charges, authorities said.

According to CBS, later ASO reneged on their plan to press charges but reminded fans to keep their distance from the cyclists.

