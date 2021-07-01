Fan Who Caused Massive Cyclist Crash at Tour de France Will Not Be Charged | Inside Edition

Fan Who Caused Massive Cyclist Crash at Tour de France Will Not Be Charged

News
Tony Martin of Germany and Jumbo - Visma during stage 5 of the 108th Tour de France 2021.
The woman held up a handmade sign, presumably to capture television attention. Because she was in the cycling lane, her banner caught cyclist Tony Martin (pictured), causing him to fall and leading to at least 21 cyclists being injured.John Berry/Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 2:02 PM PDT, July 1, 2021

An unnamed women’s banner caused a 21-cyclist pile-up. She turned herself in, but Tour organizers opted not to press charges.

Tour de France will not charge the fan that caused a crash during the first stage of the race.

The fan came willingly to the police, according to CBS news.

The woman held up a handmade sign, presumably to capture television attention. Because she was in the cycling lane, her banner caught cyclist Tony Martin, causing him to fall and leading to at least 21 cyclists being injured.

The woman, who remains unnamed, initially fled the scene. She faced a fine of $1,770 per ASO’s — the Tour organizers — request for involuntarily causing injury through reckless behavior.

The woman later turned herself in, but Tour organizers opted not to press charges, authorities said. 

According to CBS, later ASO reneged on their plan to press charges but reminded fans to keep their distance from the cyclists. 

Related Stories

Michigan Boat Captain Identifies Man Who Wrote Message in a Bottle Nearly 100 Years Ago
California Couple Fined $18,000 and Face 36 Misdemeanor Charges for Uprooting Protected Joshua Trees
Fan Causes Huge Cyclist Crash During First Stage of the Tour de France
Woman Makes Hilariously Embarrassing Sign to Pick Up Friends from AirportOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
1

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition

Entertainment
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
2

The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Royals
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
3

Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports

Offbeat
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
4

Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse

News
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
5

Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution

Politics