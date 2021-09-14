Two fans at the Miami-Appalachian State football game who unfurled a flag to break the fall of a cat dangling from the stadium’s upper deck are speaking out to Inside Edition.

Thousands of onlookers held their breath as the cat dangled from the deck, with security guards and others helpless to do anything — that is, until Craig and Kimberly Cromer unfurled their American flag, which they take with them to every game.

When the cat fell, the flag broke its fall.

“It turned out to be very handy this time, because it would have been a lot harder to catch that cat had we had to do it with our hands,” Craig said.

We’re told the cat was just fine.

Related Stories