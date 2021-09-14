Fans Unfurl Flag to Catch Cat Dangling From Upper Stadium Deck at Miami-Appalachian State Football Game | Inside Edition

Fans Unfurl Flag to Catch Cat Dangling From Upper Stadium Deck at Miami-Appalachian State Football Game

Animals
fans unfurl flag
Inside Edition
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:45 AM PDT, September 14, 2021

Craig and Kimberly Cromer unfurled their American flag, which they take with them to every game, to break the cat's fall.

Two fans at the Miami-Appalachian State football game who unfurled a flag to break the fall of a cat dangling from the stadium’s upper deck are speaking out to Inside Edition.

Thousands of onlookers held their breath as the cat dangled from the deck, with security guards and others helpless to do anything — that is, until Craig and Kimberly Cromer unfurled their American flag, which they take with them to every game. 

When the cat fell, the flag broke its fall.

“It turned out to be very handy this time, because it would have been a lot harder to catch that cat had we had to do it with our hands,” Craig said.

We’re told the cat was just fine.

