Fans Unfurl Flag to Catch Cat Dangling From Upper Stadium Deck at Miami-Appalachian State Football Game
Craig and Kimberly Cromer unfurled their American flag, which they take with them to every game, to break the cat's fall.
Two fans at the Miami-Appalachian State football game who unfurled a flag to break the fall of a cat dangling from the stadium’s upper deck are speaking out to Inside Edition.
Thousands of onlookers held their breath as the cat dangled from the deck, with security guards and others helpless to do anything — that is, until Craig and Kimberly Cromer unfurled their American flag, which they take with them to every game.
When the cat fell, the flag broke its fall.
“It turned out to be very handy this time, because it would have been a lot harder to catch that cat had we had to do it with our hands,” Craig said.
We’re told the cat was just fine.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7MEntertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing CartInspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-ThruOffbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever SinceHuman Interest