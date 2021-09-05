One cat proved they do indeed have nine lives when it survived a deadly flood in Tennessee.

"Definitely used one of those lives, maybe two because of how crazy that was," the feline’s owner, Brittney Moss, said. She was out of town when her Waverly neighborhood was hit by a massive flood.

"I did have my neighbors call me,” she said. ”And they were stuck in their attics, so I was really worried."

She came home to find her house destroyed and her cat, Jade, missing. Hoping the cat somehow made it through the flood, Brittney put out some tuna to lure Jade home — and it worked.

Brittney said Jade was a little run down when she got home, but she was still safe. "She was covered in mud, and was just really matted on her back end, and she stunk really bad."

Brittney added that she thinks Jade may have climbed a tree because her nails are cracked.

And while it's known that Brittney is thankful that Jade is alive, it seems this now very affectionate cat is also happy to be back home with Brittney.

