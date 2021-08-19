Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine

An 83-year-old British woman survived a 70-foot fall down a steep ravine and has her devoted cat to thank for saving her life.

Piran, a black feline, meowed and wouldn’t stop after her owner fell in a sharp embankment that was located in the corner of a maize field near her home in Cornwall, England. Rescue teams described the ravine as “incredibly difficult to access with uneven terrain,” according to the Bodmin Police.

Piran’s incessant meows led search crews to the location of where her beloved owner had fallen.

Emergency crews worked swiftly and once they were able to lift the elderly woman up on a stretcher, they transported her by helicopter to a nearby hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

A neighbor told Sky News that without her cat’s help, it may have been hours before the teams may have checked the location where she was found, NPR reported.

"Without the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked there," the neighbor said.

The rescue teams were so impressed with Piran’s life-saving skills she is being hailed a hero. Many on social media are referring to Piran as “super kitty,” and cheering her on.

“Well done! All a great team effort for all involved,” wrote one person.

Another said, "What a clever cat."

“Piran deserves a medal?" wrote another.

