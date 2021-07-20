New York Officer Mark Conklin Is a Hero After He Saves Family Jumping From Their Burning Home
The entire incident was captured on Officer Mark Conklin's bodycam.
Officer Mark Conklin of the Jamestown Police Department in New York answered a service call when he was told about a possible fire on a different street.
As his bodycam footage shows, he ran to the scene where he found a house engulfed in flames. And trapped on the second floor of the burning house were an adult and several children.
Without protection from the extreme heat, Officer Conklin encouraged the trapped occupants to jump. And he caught them and saved their lives.
Sadly, the home belonging to the Rivera family was destroyed.
Hector and Brooke Rivera have four children between the ages of 3 and 12, according to a GoFundMe page shared by the Jamestown Police Department.
For saving the Rivera family, this officer’s hometown is proud.
According to Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson, Officer Mark Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service” he has ever seen.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation ProjectOffbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist AdAnimals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of ChickensAnimals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain TunaInvestigative