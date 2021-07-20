Officer Mark Conklin of the Jamestown Police Department in New York answered a service call when he was told about a possible fire on a different street.

As his bodycam footage shows, he ran to the scene where he found a house engulfed in flames. And trapped on the second floor of the burning house were an adult and several children.

Without protection from the extreme heat, Officer Conklin encouraged the trapped occupants to jump. And he caught them and saved their lives.

Sadly, the home belonging to the Rivera family was destroyed.

Hector and Brooke Rivera have four children between the ages of 3 and 12, according to a GoFundMe page shared by the Jamestown Police Department.

For saving the Rivera family, this officer’s hometown is proud.

According to Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson, Officer Mark Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service” he has ever seen.

Related Stories