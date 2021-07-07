NYC Essential Workers Honored as Pandemic Heroes in Ticker Tape Parade | Inside Edition

NYC Essential Workers Honored as Pandemic Heroes in Ticker Tape Parade

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:21 PM PDT, July 7, 2021

Traditionally, office workers high above the parade route throw shredded documents on the floats below. But because of the pandemic, those offices are mostly empty.

The nurses and doctors, first responders and essential workers who got us through the coronavirus pandemic were honored Wednesday in a ticker tape parade along New York’s Canyon of Heroes.

There were 14 floats and 13 marching bands. The grand marshal was nurse Sandra Lindsay, who became the first person in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last December.

“I am representing all the amazing health care workers, essential workers, first responders,” Lindsay said from her float.

Hundreds turned out to show their appreciation, including the Creighton family, who were cheering for their own personal hero, their mom, Melissa — a nurse. The crowds were a little sparse, because many downtown Manhattan office workers are still working from home. 

Traditionally, office workers high above the parade route throw shredded documents on the floats below. But because of the pandemic, those offices are mostly empty. Inside Edition spotted just a few folks throwing paper out their windows.

Instead of the traditional ticker tape, there was red, white and blue confetti being blasted out of cannons mounted on one of the floats. 

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio hosted the celebration, although the ceremony was cut short because of the extreme 90-degree heat.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the nation, the pandemic is still raging on. Undervaccinated states are seeing an increase, rather than a decrease, in cases and hospital admissions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the delta variant is now the most common strain of COVID-19 in the nation, making up more than 50% of all cases.

Related Stories

ICU Nurse Offers Comfort and Reassurance to COVID-19 Patients Before They're Put on Ventilator
Baby Born During Flight to Woman Unaware of Pregnancy Cared for by Nurses and Doctor Onboard
Nurse Goes Straight to Work After Escaping 133-Car Pileup in Texas
The Emmys Had Essential Workers Like Nurses and Delivery Drivers Present Awards Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Baby
Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Baby
1

Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Baby

News
Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US Prosecutors
Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US Prosecutors
2

Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US Prosecutors

Crime
California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other Prisoners
California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other Prisoners
3

California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other Prisoners

Crime
Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding
Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding
4

Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her Wedding

Human Interest
Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State Park
Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State Park
5

Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State Park

News