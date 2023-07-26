The father and aunt of a three-month-old from Broward County, Florida, have been arrested and accused of leaving an infant in a hot car for over a half hour, as temperatures neared 100 degrees, officials said.

John Polidor, 42, and Polidor's sister-in-law, Rose Belony, 40, were arrested Monday and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, according to online court records.

After Polidor, Belony, and the baby arrived at the Enterprise Rent-a-Car facility in Lauderdale Lakes around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Polidor and Belony allegedly left the infant strapped in her car seat inside the vehicle while they inquired about buying a new car, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC 6.

The vehicle that the baby was left in was not running and had the windows rolled up, according to NBC 6.

"The vehicle was not equipped with dark tinted windows, and was parked on blacktop pavement, and not in any shade," according to the arrest report, obtained by NBC 6.

Polidor and Belony didn't check on the baby for 32 minutes, according to the arrest report. After more than a half hour, Polidor brought the baby inside, the report said. According to the arrest report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Center for Environmental Information gave the forecast for nearby Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at the time as 93 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees.

"A witness saw the child's face, and described it as flush sun-burnt red, and saw the child to be lethargic and visibly not conscious but breathing," the report the report obtained by NBC 6 said.

Police arrived after 911 was called, despite Polidor and Belony's objections to emergency services being called, NBC 6 reported.

Witnesses also asked for the child’s milk bottle so that she could have some fluids, but Polidor and Belony allegedly said they didn’t have it with them, Yahoo reported.

Polidor and Belony were booked into jail and each granted a $15,000 bond. Neither party has entered a plea. Attorney information was not available.

The child's current condition and whereabouts are unknown.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Broward County Sheriff's Dept. for more information