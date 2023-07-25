The personal chef to the Obamas has died in a paddleboard accident near their estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Obamas 45-year-old chef, Tefari Campell, died in a paddleboard tragedy in a pond situated in former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's 30-acre estate.

The mystery remains about how Campbell died. He drowned in only eight feet of water, around 100 feet from the shore. Videos on social media show he was a strong swimmer and weight-lifter.

Initial reports say the Obamas were not on the island but the former president's office clarified Tuesday they were on the island but not at home.

Paddleboarding is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States but it can also be dangerous. A slight breeze or small wave can cause a paddleboarder to fall.

In 2021, 18 people drowned in paddleboarding accidents.

Most paddleboarding tragedies happen on calm water. Paddleboarding instructor Dee Schmitz says inexperienced boarders fall and don’t know how to get back on. If you are not wearing a life jacket or prepared for how cold the water can be, accidents can be particularly hazardous, Schmitz says.

The Obamas keep two paddleboards and two kayaks on their property.

Following Campbell’s death, the Obamas issued a statement.

“He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” a statement said.

Campbell was the Obamas’ sous-chef in the White House.

The chef was married with teenage twin sons. His wife, Sherise, posted, “my heart is broken. My life is forever changed.”

Experts recommend getting fitted by a professional with properly sized equipment before paddleboarding.