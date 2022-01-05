Father Arrested in Harmony Montgomery Case, 7-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in 2019 but Reported Missing 2 Weeks Ago

Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his 7-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in October 2019, but reported missing for the first time just two weeks ago.

An arrest document for Adam Montgomery, 31, states that he once boasted he had “bashed [Harmony] around this house” and “gave her a black eye.”

Harmony was in foster care, but returned to her father in 2019 — the year she was last seen. She has a 5-year-old brother, Jamison, who was adopted by TV reporter Blair Miller.

“We can think of examples where he's been at a park and he'll ask for his sister or see someone who reminds him of his sister, and that’s heartbreaking. It really is,” Miller told Inside Edition.

Heartbreaking video shows Jamison singing “Happy Birthday” to his sister, who he hasn’t seen for two years.

Adam Montgomery had legal custody of Harmony, who was reported missing by her mother. The mother said she hadn’t seen the little girl since a video call with her father in April of 2019.

Now, Manchester police are desperately trying to find the girl.

“I’m imploring, I’m asking, even I’ll go as far as, I’m begging the community,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen, but would now be 7. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in one eye and wears glasses, according to her missing poster. She is estimated to be 4 feet tall and around 50 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.

