FBI Arrests Father on 10 Most Wanted List for 12 Years After Allegedly Killed His 2 Daughters in Cold Blood

Yaser Abdel Said, one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives, has been caught in Justin, Texas, officials said. Said had been on the run for 12 years after allegedly killing his two teenage daughters.

It was previously reported that the Egyptian-born Said committed an “honor killing,” because he was angry that his daughters, Amina, 18 and Sarah, 17, were dating non-Muslims, although some family members have disputed that. Said allegedly murdered his kin by shooting them several times in the taxi cab that he drove.

Earlier this week, FBI agents raided a North Texas home and apprehended him. Authorities have also arrested Said’s brother and nephew, charging them with concealing a person from arrest. Investigators said they are looking into more people who may have contributed to his evasion from authorities.

The news of the horrific slaying made headlines when the story broke on New Year's Day 2008. According to authorities, there were no tips that led to his arrest, despite there being a $100,000 reward, and that Said’s long-awaited capture was based on “good old-fashioned police work.”

Relatives were overjoyed with news of Said's arrest and said they were "grateful to see justice."

During a press conference, the Irving Police Department said they "worked tirelessly to locate him [Said]."

"I don't know how you can use the term 'honor' and 'killing' in this instance,” said Chief Jeff Spivey, who appeared solemn during the briefing. “This man brutally murdered, shot to death his two daughters in his taxi cab. What led him to do that? I think at this point, to us, it's irrelevant."

He added: "The fact that he murdered his two daughters, the fact that he's been on the run for 12 years, the fact that tonight his flight from justice ended and justice for Amina and Sarah begins -- that's what's most important to us.”

