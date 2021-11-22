The FBI reportedly looked for the remains of former Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa under a Jersey City, New Jersey, bridge last month, CNN reported.

Hoffa vanished in July 1975 at 62 years old and was last seen outside the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Michigan. He has been presumed dead since.

The October search came about after a tip was passed down from a worker on his deathbed in 2020, who said he buried Hoffa in a steel drum when he was a teenager, just outside the former PJP Landfill, now Skyway Park, the New York Times said.

The FBI’s Detroit bureau in conjunction with the field offices of Newark obtained a search warrant to conduct a "site survey" under the Pulaski Skyway, FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider said in a statement Friday obtained by CNN.

"On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed," Schneider said in the statement to CNN. "Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information.”

The area where Hoffa’s remains are suspected to be is now a Little League baseball field under a three-mile bridge in an industrial area, The Guardian reported. The location of the bridge is where the opening of “The Sopranos” was filmed.

Hoffa’s story was featured in the acclaimed 2019 Martin Scorsese film, “The Irishman,” starring Al Pacino as the wayward boss, and Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci as the men who could have brought him down. It is based on the book, “I Heard You Paint Houses," by former Teamsters official Frank Sheeran.

Sheeran claimed he shot and killed Hoffa in 2003 on his deathbed.

When Teamsters union head Hoffa went missing in 1975, it was the biggest mystery in the country. Dozens of theories about his fate were floated, including one that his body was buried under the end zone at Giants Stadium. Hoffa's body has never been found.

During his heyday, Hoffa was one of the most powerful men in the country and of his era. As "The Irishmen" suggested he was as big as Elvis in the 1950s and The Beatles in the 1960s.

Related Stories