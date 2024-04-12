FBI, Police Investigating Mysterious Case of 2 People Who Vanished Years Apart From Same Family

Crime
2 Missing From Same Adoptive Family
Blake Deven, left, and London Deven as children. Blake is now 17 and London is 27, police said. Neither has been seen for years, according to investigators.Handouts
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:38 AM PDT, April 12, 2024

In a mysterious case in North Carolina, investigators are seeking the public's help in unraveling the disappearances of two family members who vanished years apart.

The FBI and local police are seeking help from the public in a mysterious case involving two people from the same North Carolina family who vanished years ago in separate incidents, authorities said.

Investigators are releasing little information in the case. According to local reports, Blake Deven, who would now be 17, and London Deven, who would now be 27, were adopted as foster children allegedly by  the same woman.

Police learned by accident about the disappearances while interviewing the boy's biological family in an unrelated case, authorities said.

The relatives told police they hadn't seen Blake Deven in years, police said. Following up on that information, officers learned of another missing "relative," who they identified as London Deven.

"These are unusual missing person cases. Our investigation didn't start with a 911 call. Blake and London have been missing for years," said Fayettville Police Chief Kemberle Braden at a recent press conference.

Blake Deven was last seen in 2022, when he would have been about 15, authorities said. London Deven was last seen in 2019, when she was about 22, police said. 

"As investigators conducted their investigations into the whereabouts and safety of Blake, we learned that another family member, London Deven, was not present in the home and her whereabouts are currently unknown," the police chief told local reporters on April 5.

Investigators are trying to construct a timeline of the disappearances, but have many gaps to fill, Braden said at the news conference.

The Deven family moved to Fayetteville in 2015, Braden said. Anyone who saw or interacted with them is asked to contact police, Braden said.

“Any interaction or sighting, no matter how recent or how old, are significant in these cases," he said.

Blake's birth mother said he was taken into foster care when he was about 6, following abuse allegations that she said were inaccurate, WRAL-TV reported.

Local reports have also said that both missing people were adopted — London in 2011 and Blake in 2013 — by the same woman, citing court filings.

Investigators have not commented on those reports. Braden declined comment on those details at his press conference, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Please understand the Fayetteville Police Department and the FBI remain committed to finding out what happened to these two young people," the police chief said.

"Publicly releasing specific investigative details is not in the best interest of finding Blake and London," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324 or the Fayetteville Police Department tipline at 910-578-2697.

Related Stories

Bodies of 3 Sisters Found in Private Pond in Texas
Young Siblings Last Seen Playing in Front Yard Still Missing 48 Hours Later
New York Siblings Who Went Missing After Brussels Attacks Are Among The Dead
How Reporter Tracked Down Parents of Missing Idaho Siblings in HawaiiNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment