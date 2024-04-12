The FBI and local police are seeking help from the public in a mysterious case involving two people from the same North Carolina family who vanished years ago in separate incidents, authorities said.

Investigators are releasing little information in the case. According to local reports, Blake Deven, who would now be 17, and London Deven, who would now be 27, were adopted as foster children allegedly by the same woman.

Police learned by accident about the disappearances while interviewing the boy's biological family in an unrelated case, authorities said.

The relatives told police they hadn't seen Blake Deven in years, police said. Following up on that information, officers learned of another missing "relative," who they identified as London Deven.

"These are unusual missing person cases. Our investigation didn't start with a 911 call. Blake and London have been missing for years," said Fayettville Police Chief Kemberle Braden at a recent press conference.

Blake Deven was last seen in 2022, when he would have been about 15, authorities said. London Deven was last seen in 2019, when she was about 22, police said.

"As investigators conducted their investigations into the whereabouts and safety of Blake, we learned that another family member, London Deven, was not present in the home and her whereabouts are currently unknown," the police chief told local reporters on April 5.

Investigators are trying to construct a timeline of the disappearances, but have many gaps to fill, Braden said at the news conference.

The Deven family moved to Fayetteville in 2015, Braden said. Anyone who saw or interacted with them is asked to contact police, Braden said.

“Any interaction or sighting, no matter how recent or how old, are significant in these cases," he said.

Blake's birth mother said he was taken into foster care when he was about 6, following abuse allegations that she said were inaccurate, WRAL-TV reported.

Local reports have also said that both missing people were adopted — London in 2011 and Blake in 2013 — by the same woman, citing court filings.

Investigators have not commented on those reports. Braden declined comment on those details at his press conference, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Please understand the Fayetteville Police Department and the FBI remain committed to finding out what happened to these two young people," the police chief said.

"Publicly releasing specific investigative details is not in the best interest of finding Blake and London," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324 or the Fayetteville Police Department tipline at 910-578-2697.