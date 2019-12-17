Young Siblings Last Seen Playing in Front Yard of Florida Mobile Home Park Still Missing 48 Hours Later

The search for 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams continues after they disappeared from the front yard of their Florida home, with police now looking for an older white male driving a white, four-door vehicle that was reportedly “playing loud children’s music,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a Tuesday morning press conference.

“We’re searching for that vehicle because we’d like to ask that individual some questions and have the opportunity to talk to him,” Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said.

AMBER Alert - PLEASE RT#JSO and partner agencies continue to search for Braxton and Bri’ya Williams who were last seen on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the area of 10200 West Beaver Street.



Please share their photos and if you have any information, call 904-630-0500. pic.twitter.com/FsFojr2T3a — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 17, 2019

The new announcement comes nearly 48 hours after the siblings vanished in Jacksonville. The pair were last seen playing in their front yard Sunday morning, family members said.

Braxton is on the autism spectrum but will communicate with others, family members said.

“[We’re] not good. No sleep, no eating. Worried, scared. You know, devastated,” the children’s grandmother Roxanne Lloyd told News4Jax.

Lloyd explained Bri’ya and Braxton are “happy kids” who “love to play.” She explained their father was watching the kids playing outside their mobile home from the kitchen window, and was preparing to have a barbecue. “He said he went in the house briefly to get the meat, and when he came back out, they was gone just that quick,” Lloyd said.

More than 400 homes in the community, 130 acres of land and 20 bodies of water have been searched with the support of K9 units, helicopters and drones, officials said.

“It don’t look good … You can’t rule nothing out,” the kids’ great uncle Randy Givens told WJAX.

