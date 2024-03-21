FCC Approves Adopting New Emergency Alert for Endangered Adults to Combat Epidemic of Missing Indigenous Women

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is a national movement to bring attention to Native women who are vanishing at an alarming rate.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:01 PM PDT, March 21, 2024

The Federal Communications Commission will create an emergency alert, similar to an Amber Alert, for adults.

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to create an emergency warning system for adults designed to help save missing Indigenous women and others at risk across the country.

The notification would be similar to an Amber Alert and would allow law enforcement and public safety officials to send warnings via television, radio and cellphones.

The new alert would “sound the alarm when adults are missing and endangered, to help raise awareness and support recovery," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said after last week's vote. “This is critical, especially for the Indigenous women and girls who are at special risk,” she said.

The chairwoman credited films such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” for chronicling a long history of violence targeting Indigeous women.

"The cruel reality is that we continue to have a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and it is especially acute for women and girls in tribal communities,” Rosenworcel said.

The commission will soon begin hearing public comments on how to create the alerts designed for people older than 17.

The new warning system was heralded by other federal officials, including U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Haaland, an Indigenous woman from New Mexico, is the first Native woman to serve as a cabinet secretary.

“Addressing violent crimes against Indigenous peoples has long been underfunded and ignored, as a cause of intergenerational trauma that has affected our communities since colonization,” Haaland said in a statement.

States including Washington, California and Colorado have their own internal warning systems for endangered and missing Indigenous adults.

