A lifelong criminal who served 11 years in prison after murdering a child is back behind bars.

Police in Austin have described 62-year-old Raul Meza as a "serial killer" after they say he confessed to murdering a neighbor and his roommate.

At the time of his arrest, Meza told police that he was "looking forward to striking again." A search of his backpack also turned up duct tape, zip ties, and a .22 caliber gun.

Meza served 11 years of a 30-year sentence following his conviction for the rape and murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page.

The young girl had been riding her bike around the school playground on the day she was killed.

"It hurt me so much, it was devastating for all of us," says Kendra's sister Shawn Page. "My family's torn apart from all of this."

After his release for "good behavior," Meza moved in a halfway house. He then had to move to another location when protesters began picketing outside his residence

Soon after his release, Meza held a press conference declaring he would not kill again.

"There’s nothing that I can do to change my past. I can only tell you that in my heart I know that I will not willfully bring harm to anyone." said Meza at the time.

He landed back behind bars the following year for a parole violation, serving an additional nine years.

Meza, now 62, will likely spend the rest of his natural life behind bars after confessing to the murders of his roommate Jesse Fraga and former neighbor Gloria Lofton.

Police say that an additional 10 cases are being looked at to determine if there are any possible ties to Meza.

