Federal Aviation Administration Says Flying Car Can Take Off
If you have $300,000 lying around, now you can take to the skies in your very own flying car like George Jetson, Marty McFly and James Bond.
Doc Brown told Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" series, "Roads, where we are going we don't need roads." Now, that sentiment from the 80s sci-fi film may be reality.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based start-up, has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and will be able to test out their Model A on the ground and in the skies.
It’s considered a “low speed vehicle,” driving fast enough to be street legal, however, if a driver wants more speed, the company assumes they’ll take the car into the air.
Takeoff is straight into the sky like a helicopter, instead of needing a runway, like a plane.
The electric vehicle has a long road or sky of prototype testing ahead of it.
Alef is taking pre-orders for the Model A, which is expected to sell for $300,000.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Indiana Woman Arrested for DUI During Job Interview at Sheriff's Department, Authorities SayCrime
Milwaukee Sci-Fi Author Patrick Tomlinson Victim of Yearslong 'Swatting' Campaign of TerrorCrime
Missing Girl, 16, Shares How She Found Her Way to Safety After 54 Hours Lost in WildernessHuman Interest
New Jersey Man Wants Neighbor to Pay for Allegedly Chopping Trees on His Land for Better New York Skyline ViewNews
Alabama Mom Shocked When Her Son's Lemonade Business Is Reported to Labor DepartmentHuman Interest