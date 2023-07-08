Federal Aviation Administration Says Flying Car Can Take Off

Doc Brown told Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" series, "Roads, where we are going we don't need roads." Now, that sentiment from the 80s sci-fi film may be reality.

Alef Aeronautics, a California-based start-up, has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and will be able to test out their Model A on the ground and in the skies.

It’s considered a “low speed vehicle,” driving fast enough to be street legal, however, if a driver wants more speed, the company assumes they’ll take the car into the air.

Takeoff is straight into the sky like a helicopter, instead of needing a runway, like a plane.

The electric vehicle has a long road or sky of prototype testing ahead of it.

Alef is taking pre-orders for the Model A, which is expected to sell for $300,000.