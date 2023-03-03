Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:19 AM PST, March 3, 2023

Dylan Lyons' sperm was harvested shortly after the 24-year-old was shot dead while on assignment in Orlando. Now, his girlfriend, Casey Fite, is hoping that she will be able to get pregnant and have his child.

The fiancée of the Florida TV reporter killed in a shooting spree last week is hoping to have his miracle baby.

Dylan Lyons' sperm was harvested shortly after the 24-year-old was shot dead while on assignment in Orlando.

Now, his girlfriend, Casey Fite, is hoping that she will be able to get pregnant and have Lyons' child.

She announced the news at a press conference on Thursday, where she appeared alongside Lyons' parents.

"I know he would want me to have our baby," Fite told reporters. "I'm just completely devastated that he cannot be here for what we were so excited for"

Fite made no secret of her grief, sobbing through her statement while leaning on Lyons' mother for support.

"I would do anything to have Dylan back in my arms," said Fite.

The victim's grief-stricken mother, who turned a photo of her and Lyons smiling into a shirt for the press conference, said: "I just feel like I died too."

Lyons had been covering the shooting of 38-year-old Natacha Augustin when he was shot dead.

Police arrested 19-yer-old Keith Melvin Moses for both murders, alleging that the teenager shot Augustin dead and then returned to the scene four hours later.

Lyons was killed after Moses allegedly opened fire on the Spectrum news van he was sitting in with photojournalist Jesse Walden.

Walden survived the shooting. 

The gunman also entered a house picked at random that day, where 9-year-old T'Yonna Major had just returned home from school.

Moses allegedly opened fire on the helpless child, who then ran to her mother who was sleeping before her night shift.

The mother then shieled her daughter as the gunman opened fire on them.

Brandi Majors appeared at the news conference on Thursday, saying through tears that her daughter "wanted to be remembered for the love that she gave."

She grew increasingly emotional as she spoke, and eventually said "I can't do this," before walking out of the news conference.

Moses fled the scene but was arrested on Feb. 22 in connection with all three shootings.

He faces multiple charges including three counts of first-degree murder. Moses has entered a written plea of not guilty.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of T'Yonna Major and Dylan Lons while Casey Fite is hoping to raise the money for IVF.

 

Related Stories

Orlando Reporter Killed While Reporting on Homicide
Housekeeper's Husband Arrested in Shooting Death of LA Bishop: Cops
1 Dead and 4 Injured After Shooting at Mardi Gras Parade
24-Year-Old Orlando Reporter Dylan Lyons Killed While Reporting on HomicideCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
1

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family

Crime
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
2

8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work

Inspirational
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
3

Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document

Crime
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
4

Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder

News
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
5

Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children

Crime
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
6

Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem

Crime