Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem

The fiancée of the Florida TV reporter killed in a shooting spree last week is hoping to have his miracle baby.

Dylan Lyons' sperm was harvested shortly after the 24-year-old was shot dead while on assignment in Orlando.

Now, his girlfriend, Casey Fite, is hoping that she will be able to get pregnant and have Lyons' child.

She announced the news at a press conference on Thursday, where she appeared alongside Lyons' parents.

"I know he would want me to have our baby," Fite told reporters. "I'm just completely devastated that he cannot be here for what we were so excited for"

Fite made no secret of her grief, sobbing through her statement while leaning on Lyons' mother for support.

"I would do anything to have Dylan back in my arms," said Fite.

The victim's grief-stricken mother, who turned a photo of her and Lyons smiling into a shirt for the press conference, said: "I just feel like I died too."

Lyons had been covering the shooting of 38-year-old Natacha Augustin when he was shot dead.

Police arrested 19-yer-old Keith Melvin Moses for both murders, alleging that the teenager shot Augustin dead and then returned to the scene four hours later.

Lyons was killed after Moses allegedly opened fire on the Spectrum news van he was sitting in with photojournalist Jesse Walden.

Walden survived the shooting.

The gunman also entered a house picked at random that day, where 9-year-old T'Yonna Major had just returned home from school.

Moses allegedly opened fire on the helpless child, who then ran to her mother who was sleeping before her night shift.

The mother then shieled her daughter as the gunman opened fire on them.

Brandi Majors appeared at the news conference on Thursday, saying through tears that her daughter "wanted to be remembered for the love that she gave."

She grew increasingly emotional as she spoke, and eventually said "I can't do this," before walking out of the news conference.

Moses fled the scene but was arrested on Feb. 22 in connection with all three shootings.

He faces multiple charges including three counts of first-degree murder. Moses has entered a written plea of not guilty.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of T'Yonna Major and Dylan Lons while Casey Fite is hoping to raise the money for IVF.

Related Stories