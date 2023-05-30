One man's trash could very well be this woman's treasure.

A recent TikTok of a woman in New York City snagging a couch that had been left out for trash pick-up is going viral.

In the video, the woman can be seen contacting her father and begging him to pick up the very dirty piece of furniture from the side of the road for her to use in her apartment.

He agrees, and once the couch is taken back to the woman's family home, she begins the long process of cleaning it, with some help from her sister and father.

The three manage to make the couch look almost as good as new before bringing it back to the city and into her apartment, a move that had some concerned due to the potential for bed bugs.

There is a chance the couch could be from the high-end design store Roche Bobois, so Inside Edition took a trip to the New York showroom to get some answers.

"We believe it's a real one - the shape looks like the original design," a store employee tells Inside Edition.

As for the woman who found this $8,000 couch on the side of the road?

"I think she's extremely lucky," says the store employee.

