Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling Is a Boy, Cincinnati Zoo Reveals for the First Time

Animals
Fiona the hippo's baby brother is spending his first days bonding with his mom, Bibi.
Fiona the hippo's baby brother is spending his first days bonding with his mom, Bibi.Cincinnati Zoo
By Johanna Li
First Published: 1:25 PM PDT, August 8, 2022

Zoo officials didn't check the sex of the newborn hippo until now in order to allow mom Bibi to have uninterrupted bonding time with her calf.

It’s a boy! Fiona the hippo gained a new sibling Wednesday, and the Cincinnati Zoo revealed the baby’s sex for the first time Monday morning. 

“We’re just happy that the calf is healthy,” Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said in a statement.

Zoo officials said they hesitated to check the sex of the newborn after his birth to allow mom Bibi to have uninterrupted bonding time with her calf. 

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex,” Gorsuch said.

The newborn hippo’s older sibling Fiona made headlines five years ago, in 2017, when she was born premature. Thanks to around-the-clock care by zoo staff, Fiona overcame her health challenges and is now healthy and strong, and on display at an exhibit at the zoo. 

“It will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” Gorsuch said.

The latest addition to Bibi’s family has not yet been named, and the Cincinnati Zoo is actively looking for suggestions. To submit a suggestion for a name, visit the zoo’s website.

Related Stories

Fiona the Hippo Celebrates Her 5th Birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
Expectant Parents Use Hippo for Gender Reveal — Was It Safe?
Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' and Their Descendants to Be Declared Invasive to Colombia, Officials Say
Learn to Ride a Camel at New United Arab Emirates School Dedicated to the SportAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into Los Angeles Home
Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into Los Angeles Home
1

Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into Los Angeles Home

Crime
Gabby Petito's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab PD, Cops Who Handled Brian Laundrie 911 Call
Gabby Petito's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab PD, Cops Who Handled Brian Laundrie 911 Call
2

Gabby Petito's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab PD, Cops Who Handled Brian Laundrie 911 Call

News
1-Year-Old Boy Killed in Tragic Incident After Cement Truck Lands on Vehicle
1-Year-Old Boy Killed in Tragic Incident After Cement Truck Lands on Vehicle
3

1-Year-Old Boy Killed in Tragic Incident After Cement Truck Lands on Vehicle

News
Man Sentenced to 5 Years in State Prison After Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign
Man Sentenced to 5 Years in State Prison After Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign
4

Man Sentenced to 5 Years in State Prison After Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign

Crime
Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling Is a Boy, Cincinnati Zoo Reveals for the First Time
Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling Is a Boy, Cincinnati Zoo Reveals for the First Time
5

Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling Is a Boy, Cincinnati Zoo Reveals for the First Time

Animals