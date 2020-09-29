Firefighters Find Cash Hidden in Ceiling of Home While Battling Brooklyn Blaze

Firefighters in New York City made a surprise discovery last week when they happened upon heaps of cash inside the ceiling of a burning Brooklyn home they were trying to save. The members of the FDNY were having money rain on them as they tried to put out the blaze early Thursday in the Flatlands section of the borough, reports say.

The fire was on the first floor of the home but the FDNY had to cut through the ceiling to fight it and to their surprise, that is when the hidden money, which was wrapped in bundles, came falling down, reports say.

“It was buried treasure basically,” an unnamed source told the New York Post. “It just kept falling out.”

Officials haven’t said exactly how much cash was found, but the Post's source estimated it could be as much as $1 million.

"A quantity of money was recovered at the location," an NYPD spokesperson told Inside Edition Digital in an email.

The bundles of money were reportedly not damaged in the fire, which was quickly extinguished. One person was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

