How Poor Air Quality Caused by West Coast Fires Could Affect the Coronavirus Pandemic

Smoke from the out-of-control wildfires on the West Coast is triggering concern that the air quality could lead to more respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Doctors are warning the public about a surging in coughing which spreads the coronavirus and makes wearing masks all the more important.

Dr. Armand Dorian told Inside Edition that in the smoky conditions, even people in good shape might be more likely to contract COVID-19.

It makes wearing a mask all the more important, despite continued controversy over mandates to wear one in public.

A group of so-called anti-maskers were recently caught on camera marching through a Target store to the tune of the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in Ft. Lauderdale as they told other customers to remove their masks.

Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider shot back at the protesters. “No...these selfish a******* do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause,” he tweeted.

