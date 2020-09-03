Nancy Pelosi Mask-less Hair Salon Video Wasn't a 'Setup,' Salon Owner Says

The owner of a salon who released surveillance video of Nancy Pelosi not wearing a mask while getting her hair done is denying Pelosi's claim that the speaker had fallen for a "setup." "There was no way I could've set that up," Erica Kious said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I've had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn't go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false."

Kious said she felt compelled to share the footage after seeing the most powerful woman in the United States walking around without a face covering.

“I just thought about my staff and people not being able to work and make money and provide for their families, and if she is in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down? Why am I not able to have clients come in?" Kious said.

Pelosi addressed the incident during an event in San Francisco.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years, many times, and that when they said we're able to accommodate people, one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup," Pelosi said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany went after Pelosi during a Thursday press conference, while showing a video loop of the surveillance video from the salon.

"Nancy Pelosi, you ought to apologize to the American people or better yet come back to Washington and get to work for hard working Americans like this salon owner who you maligned and demanded an apology from," McEnany said.

Pelosi said she wore a mask the entire time except for when she was getting her hair washed.

"I don't wear a mask when I'm washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you're washing your hair?" Pelosi said.

Health experts say that if you go to a salon you should wear a mask at all times, including during the hair washing. The hairdressers should also wear masks as a necessary precaution against spreading the virus.

