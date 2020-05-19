What Will Salons Be Like When They Reopen?

Beauty salons are among the many nonessential businesses shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. And when they reopen, things are likely to be a lot different. Inside Edition visited the high-end, yet-to-reopen Julien Farel Salon in New York City to check out what's expected to be the new normal.

There will be temperature checks at the entrance, no more reading material in the waiting area and disinfecting procedures for all clients. "We are going to ask you to wash your hands upon entry and then also, we're giving you an individual cleaning wipe and this wipe is for your phone and your glasses," the owner said.

It's a lot of work to get a salon restarted, because businesses are thinking about every single touch point of the operation, from the moment a customer enters until the moment they leave. No one is allowed in the salon without a mask, chairs will be wiped down and hair cutting tools will be sterilized between every appointment — something that's normally reserved for manicure and pedicure tools.

At Julien Farel Salon, customers can also expect social distancing when they get their hair washed and separate areas for getting their hair dried.

In the nail section, each technician will be getting a sanitized tool kit before every client, and clients will also be offered sets to purchase for their own use. Buffers, nail files and cuticle pushers will be disposed of after every client.

As for waxing, customers won't be able get any services done under their masks, including the lips and chin.

When you're done with your spa day, expect contactless checkout.

