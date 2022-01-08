It was high drama in Italy when firefighters rescued two dogs from a fox den. The dogs wound up trapped down there after chasing a fox.

Footage from the fire department shows a firefighter patiently digging with his bare hands into the ground before pulling the dogs out.

The rescue operation was conducted by members of the fire brigade in Lomazzo and their colleagues from Bergamo, who are trained in animal rescues.

The whole ordeal lasted for several hours, but at last, the two lucky dogs were safely freed.

And hopefully, their fox-chasing days are over.

