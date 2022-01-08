Firefighters in Italy Rescue Dogs With Their Bare Hands After They Got Trapped in Fox Den

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:10 AM PST, January 8, 2022

The whole ordeal lasted for several hours.

It was high drama in Italy when firefighters rescued two dogs from a fox den. The dogs wound up trapped down there after chasing a fox.

Footage from the fire department shows a firefighter patiently digging with his bare hands into the ground before pulling the dogs out.

The rescue operation was conducted by members of the fire brigade in Lomazzo and their colleagues from Bergamo, who are trained in animal rescues.

The whole ordeal lasted for several hours, but at last, the two lucky dogs were safely freed.

And hopefully, their fox-chasing days are over. 

Related Stories

Family Discovers Puppy They Bought Is Really a Fox When It Starts Eating the Neighbors' Pets and Animals
Man Performs C-Section on Pregnant Fox Killed by Car to Save Her Babies
Real-Life 'The Fox and the Hound' Are Best Friends Living on Farm
Fox Gets Second Chance at Life with Colorful WalkerAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist
Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist
1

Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist

News
Mom of Teen Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run Carries With Her His Memories and Hope That Justice Is Served
Mom of Teen Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run Carries With Her His Memories and Hope That Justice Is Served
2

Mom of Teen Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run Carries With Her His Memories and Hope That Justice Is Served

Human Interest
3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole
3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole
3

3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole

Crime
Canada Pledges $31.5 Billion For First Nations Children Forced Into Foster Care. Here’s What We Know.
Canada Pledges $31.5 Billion For First Nations Children Forced Into Foster Care. Here’s What We Know.
4

Canada Pledges $31.5 Billion For First Nations Children Forced Into Foster Care. Here’s What We Know.

News
Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness
Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness
5

Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness

Royals