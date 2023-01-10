Fisher-Price has re-announced the recall of its once popular baby sleeper seat after the number of deaths from its faulty design increased.

The Rock ‘n Play product was first recalled in 2019 after more than 30 infant deaths had occurred since the product hit the market in 2009, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC has renewed that original recall as more than 70 additional infant deaths have been reported in connection to the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper since the original recall.

“We are issuing this announcement because, despite their removal from the marketplace and a prohibition on their sale, babies continue to die in these products. We now know of approximately 100 infant deaths in the Rock n Play,” CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric, announced.

In a 2019 news release, CPSC and Fisher-Price warned consumers to stop using the sleeper when an infant hit three months old or by the time they were able to roll over, as many deaths occurred due to infants rolling to their stomachs or side and being suffocated.

With the increased number of infant deaths due to the inclined sleeper, anyone that still owns the product is being urged to stop its use and return it for a refund or voucher.

“I urge all parents, grandparents, and caregivers to follow the guidance of this announcement and stop using these products immediately,” said Hoehn-Saric. “And remember that the safest place for a baby to sleep is a firm, flat surface without any blankets or pillows.”

