Fisherman Find Human Skeletal Remains Near West Virginia River While Out Searching for Next Big Catch

A group of fishermen at Shumate Falls in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery when they found skeletal remains. The remains, which were found on the bank of the New River, located near the Virginia and West Virginia border, were determined to be human, according to deputies from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

A pair of Under Armour high-top shoes were also found, police said.

The medical examiner said the person is believed to be a white male, between the ages of 40 and 60 years old. Officials believe the person died within the past year, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Although investigators have reached out to several local jurisdictions, no information has matched as of yet, the statement said.

"We’ve contacted all surrounding jurisdictions. Both West Virginia and Virginia, and no one has any missing persons reports right now,” Sheriff Morgan Millirons of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office told WFXR Fox News. “We’ve reached out social media, the news media, newspapers, and maybe get the word out that we are looking for someone.”

Millirons told WDBJ that is a “difficult case.”

“You just don’t know where it came from, why it’s here or what happened to the person,” he said.

A cause of death has not been determined, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported

Anyone with information is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

