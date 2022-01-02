Fisherman in Oman Kick off Fishing Season With Traditional Songs and Dances

Fishing in Dhofar is serious business. About 50 percent of the population reportedly makes their living from the fishing industry.

Fishing isn’t just waiting around for a big catch, especially when doing it for a living. It’s hard work, as these Omani fishermen will tell you.

To kick off the fishing season that starts in September and goes through April, people from Dhofar, Oman, perform traditional rituals and songs.

There are hymns and centuries-old melodies, and depending on the task at hand, the music has different rhythms and tempos.

While singing may seem like a quaint way to pass the time, fishing here is serious business.

“Fisheries are Oman’s second-largest natural resource,” according to The World Bank. “Before the discovery of oil in the 1960s, Omanis relied on agriculture and fishing.”

And while the fishing industry continues to modernize, these fishermen hold tightly to their traditions.

