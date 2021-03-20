A fitness trainer is speaking out about the barrage of criticism she's received from some people online for lifting heavy weights while pregnant. Yanyah Milutinovic kept up with her workouts when she became pregnant with her second child and posted videos of the lifting sessions for her 313,000 Instagram followers.

“I’m getting a lot of heat online — that I’m crazy and that I’m a terrible mother,” Milutinovic told Inside Edition.

Some even suggested that her husband, an NYPD officer who often lifts heavy weights alongside her, should have her arrested.

“Absolutely not. I do not believe she’s hurting our unborn child at all,” he said.

Because she’s already a fitness buff, the heavy weightlifting is most likely safe, according to Dr. Lisa Masterson.

“It depends on your level of activity. If you're used to lifting weights, then you're gonna be a little different than somebody else,” Masterson said.

