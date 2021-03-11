The skeletal remains discovered in a well decades ago has just been identified as a pregnant Pennsylvania teenager who disappeared in 1985, according to authorities.

Lisa Todd was 17 years old when she went missing in the town of Bensalem. A passerby walking by Publicker Distillery on State Road found a decaying body inside of the well in 1988, with her clothing and bones as the only things left behind, CBS Philadelphia reported.

"Pregnant ladies don't just fall into wells and die. Something happened," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub according to ABC 6.

A team of genealogists built the victim's tree using her DNA in partnership with ancestry companies to lead detectives to identify Todd.

“Her brother was literally speechless, understandably so,” Det. Chris McMullin told WHYY radio. “After I summed it up, I said, ‘With all that being said, do you have a sibling that vanished or disappeared?’ And I was told, ‘Yes.’”

Police are still investigating her death and working to account for her whereabouts leading up to her disappearance. They are still determining if the death was a homicide or accidental.

