Florida has rejected a class on African American studies in the state’s public schools, calling it “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” a Florida Department of Education (DOE) official said, according to ABC News.

The new course, still in its multi-year pilot phase, is part of the College Board’s offerings of Advanced Placement courses in high schools across the country, intended to prepare academically inclined students for college-level material.

“The course is designed to offer high school students an evidence-based introduction to African American studies,” according to the course description. “The interdisciplinary course reaches into a variety of fields—literature, the arts and humanities, political science, geography, and science—to explore the vital contributions and experiences of African Americans.”

The Florida DOE, however, will not be allowing the course in its public schools. “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the Florida DOE wrote in a letter to the College Board explaining its decision.

The specific course curriculum has not been released yet, and it is unclear what content the Florida DOE objected to.

This comes under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Stop WOKE” Act, aimed to restrict race-related content in workplaces, schools and colleges, and specifically prohibits teaching critical race theory in schools.

The law has been temporary blocked, and continues to be challenged in court by groups like the American Civil Liberties Union.

DeSantis earlier signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, which restricts teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

