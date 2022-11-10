Who Is Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida and Ron DeSantis' Wife and Closest Advisor?

Who is Casey DeSantis?

Before she married Ron DeSantis, she was an Emmy-winning television anchor. Early in her career, she worked at the Golf Channel, still going by Casey Black, her maiden name.

In 2009 she and DeSantis were married at Disney World, he in his Navy whites.

Curtis Dvorak was Casey's co-anchor on a morning show in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The three years I was with her, she was pregnant twice, two babies, and then Ron running for governor,” Dvorak tells Inside Edition. “I always joked that this wasn't sustainable.”

It's clear Casey's TV training shines through in her poise on the national stage.

Behind the scenes, she is said to help her husband polish his image and to be his closest advisor and confidant.

Last year, Casey went public with her breast cancer battle. After surgery and treatment, she was declared cancer-free.

“If you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t,” she said in a recent campaign ad. “He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand. He was there to fight for me when I didn’t have the strength to fight for myself.”

The couple’s three young children—2-year-old Mamie DeSantis, the family comedian, 4-year-old Mason, a budding athlete, and 5-year-old Madison—are also lending to their image as a Republican golden family, even drawing comparisons to the Kennedys of Camelot.

The family would be center stage should DeSantis launch a bid for the presidency in 2024.

