A father-to-be was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital, but says he found two cop cars blocking the road near the entrance.

“I honked, just to let them know I was there,” Kevin Enciso said.

One patrol car moved and Enciso drove around the other one. But after the officer got out, things went downhill fast. The officer asked Enciso for his license, but Enciso refused and asked for the cop’s supervisor.

“I honked at you, because you're blocking the way with your car, talking to the other,” Enciso told the cop.

The officer was informed that Kevin’s wife, Sabrina, was pregnant and in pain after getting in a car accident.

“I tried to stay calm as much as possible, but you can only get to a certain point where the worry starts to take over,” Sabrina said.

The tense back-and-forth continued.

Then, a fire rescue truck that the cop called in arrived. Sabrina’s blood pressure was skyrocketing, Kevin said.

Finally, the mom-to-be and her husband were allowed to proceed.

“In the end, nothing happened. He didn't give us a ticket or a citation or a summons,” Kevin said.

Sabrina says the day did end on an upbeat note, when she found she was expecting twins.

“We did get to go home with good news,” Sabrina said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department tells Inside Edition they immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation into what was seen on the video as well as a review of the entire incident.

