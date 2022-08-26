Cops in Menefee, Arkansas, are banned from writing speeding tickets for a year after an audit revealed that over half the town's revenue came from traffic violations, according to THV11.

There are just over 300 people that live in the town, according to reports, and there is a state law that says that no more than 30% of a city’s revenue can come from traffic citations, KVOM reported.

"Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney, told THV11. "Nearly 20% over that 30% threshold, and so clearly, they were writing too many tickets.”

The audit revealed that the town took in over $120,000 in 2020.

After the numbers were brought to attention to the city council, they announced this week that police cannot write traffic tickets for one year, reports said.

The prosecutor said that "in a year from now, we can get things back to normal for them.”

The Menifee Police Department has not formally commented on the ruling, however, their website says they are “comprised of 1 Sergeant, 2 Motor Officers and 1 Community Service Officer. Our focus is the enforcement of traffic laws, education of drivers, pedestrians and community members, and assisting the City of Menifee Engineering Department with traffic related suggestions and input. Our goals are to reduce the number of traffic collisions within the city and to improve the quality of life for our residents and those who commute through the City of Menifee.”

Menifee Police Chief John Randall did, however, speak to THV11 and said that while he does not agree with the decision he will respect it.

