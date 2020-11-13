Florida Firefighter Learns Sick Wife Died in Bedroom After Responding to Fire at His Own Home

A Florida firefighter responding to a fire at his own home came across the worst imaginable scenario – his own wife, dead at the scene. Firefighter Corey Logan of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue discovered his sick wife, who had been unable to escape the heavy smoke and fire in the bedroom when his team arrived at the scene.

“This is a Fireman's worst nightmare!” his coworker Christopher Morales wrote in a GoFundMe Page, created to support Logan in his time of need. “Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire as well. His whole world has been flipped upside down and he needs our help!”

Logan’s nightmare started after lunchtime on Tuesday, when he was working an overtime shift. He had received a notification from his Ring doorbell camera that showed his neighbor “frantically banging on his front door, which led him to believe something was wrong at his house,” according to Morales.

He explained that Logan’s wife had suffered longtime medical conditions, and Logan had been her main caretaker.

The fire department got a call moments later, and Logan was on the team that responded. They weren’t given the address until they were already on the road, and Logan “knew it immediately” when the cross streets of his own home came up,” Morales wrote.

“We did our job and put the fire out and searched as fast as we could but were too late. She passed away as a result of the fire,” Morales wrote. “Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire as well.”

The fire department did not release the name of Logan’s wife, citing privacy concerns, but asks for the public’s support by donating to Logan’s GoFundMe Page.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,000 people donated $150,000 to the cause.

