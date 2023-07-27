Officers with the Orlando Police Department arrived at an apartment complex just before midnight on May 30, 2022 in response to reports of a shooting.

There they found 41-year-old Lashun Denise Rodgers lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The affidavit says that officers provided CPR until paramedics could arrive on the scene, at which point an ambulance rushed Rodgers to the hospital. Minutes after being admitted in critical condition, Rodgers succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

Back at the apartment complex, officers were trying to piece together what happened that night by speaking to residents, including Rodger's boyfriend.

Police said he told them that he and Rodgers were "cooking outside on the grill in the rear of the building" that night to celebrate Memorial Day and the long weekend.

That is when Lakrisha Isaac allegedly approached Rodgers and "began an argument over a recent dispute between the two," the affidavit alleges.

The argument escalated, according to the affidavit, and Isaac punched Rodgers. The affidavit says that Rodgers' boyfriend told police that his girlfriend retaliated by also throwing a punch.

Rodgers' boyfriend then grabbed her, according to the affidavit. While he attempted to remove her from the situation, "she turned around in an attempt to reengage Isaac," the affidavit says.

That is when Isaac's 10-year-old daughter, who had been silently standing behind her mother the entre time, pointed a gun and shot Rodgers in the head, according to the affidavit.

The young girl then yelled: "She shouldn't have hit my momma," says the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Isaac then took the gun from her daughter and pointed it at Rodger's boyfriend, he told police. He said he raised his hands up and she returned to her apartment with her daughter, according to the affidavit.

Police next spoke to a neighbor, identified in the affidavit as Ashley, whose account police say was similar to that of Rodgers' boyfriend. The neighbor watched the incident through the peephole of her apartment and saw the two women argue and then start to physically fight, says the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Ashley told police that she then saw Isaac's daughter rummaging through her mother's backpack as "Isaac... squared up for a fight and a few punches were exchanged."

Ashley then heard a gunshot and then Isaac's daughter say: "You f****g with my momma," according to the affidavit.

After Isaac's daughter shot Rodgers, Ashley told police that she then witnessed Isaac take the firearm from her daughter and point it at the victim while walking away from the scene, the affidavit says.

She then watched as "Isaac walked back to her residence ... and showed no remorse or care for the injury sustained by Rodgers," the affidavit alleges.

LAKRISHA ISAAC ARREST AFFIDAVIT

Once at the police station, Isaac invoked her Miranda Rights.

Inside Edition Digital obtained video of Isaac's interrogation from the State's Attorney's Office, in which she tells police, "I ain't got nothing to say to y'all, at all. Don’t talk to my baby, either. She's underage. No reason to talk to her."

Investigators said that her daughter did talk, however, providing her version of the events that transpired that evening to police

The affidavit states that Isaac's daughter told police her mother was "drunk" and said she wanted to speak "women to women" with Rodgers.

Despite being told to stay in the apartment, Isaac's daughter followed her mother and stood behind her and alongside one of her mother's friends as the argument escalated, the affidavit says.

The daughter said that she. observed someone holding an unknown object that they allegedly hit her mother with, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the girl "believed Rodgers struck Isaac over the head with the object and cut Isaac's head."

The daughter also observed someone "hold a rock in her hand while in the argument with Isaac," according to the affidavit. Lakrisha denied having any cuts or injuries when asked by police, the affidavit alleges.

Then, the affidavit says that the daughter told police Rodgers made a threat to her and her family.

"[Isaac's daughter] heard Rodgers say she will bring her family to jump Isaac. When [Isaac's daughter] heard this, she said she became angry, due to having anger issues. [Isaac's daughter] pulled the firearm away from Isaac's friend and aimed it above Rodgers' head," says the affidavit. "[Isaac's daughter] stated she shot one time and saw Rodgers fall down."

The 10-year-old told police that at this point, Isaac's friend took the gun and fled from the scene.

Prosecutors charged the daughter with second-degree murder. She is charged as a juvenile and has been in a detention center since the incident after a judge refused her request to be released with an ankle monitor in June of last year.

The current status of her case is still unclear.

Isaac has been out on bond since October. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, neglect of a child and negligent storage of a firearm within a child’s reach. She is set to appear in court next month as a jury hears the evidence and decides her fate. Opening arguments are set for Aug. 14.

A lawyer who had been representing Isaac in the case did not respond to a request for comment.

"This is one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career," said State Attorney Monique Worrell. "This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions."