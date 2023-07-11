Ohio Cop Fatally Shoots Family Dog, Triggering Outrage Among Neighborhood and Social Media
Dixie, a yellow lab, was gunned down by a police officer. Her owner, Tammie Kerns, says her dog just wanted to be petted. The police officer says he feared for his safety.
Newly released bodycam video shows an Ohio dog owner's furious reaction after her yellow lab, Dixie, was gunned down by a police officer.
Dixie's owner, Tammie Kerns, says her four yellow labs ran out of her house and were being rounded up when a cop pulled over. Dixie ran towards the officer and was shot.
Video shows the officer telling Kerns to ‘get back’ after she begins to approach him after the dog was shot.
“You killed my dog. Why did you do it,” Kerns is shown yelling in the footage.
The officer says Dixie charged at him.
Within moments, angry neighbors came out to vent their anger at the cop who shot the beloved family dog.
The officer left the scene as neighbors gathered around.
“It hurts, it hurts really bad,” Kerns tells Inside Edition.
A neighbor's dash cam picked up the sounds of the multiple shots being fired at Dixie.
Kerns says Dixie just wanted to be petted.
“Instead he opened fire on my dog. He should’ve stayed in his car if he’s that scared,” Kerns says.
The shooting outside Cleveland triggered outrage on social media demanding justice for Dixie.
Protesters stood outside the police headquarters and called for the officer to be prosecuted for animal cruelty.
“I want to offer our condolences to the Kerns family,” Lt. Jacob Morris of the Lorain Police Department said. “Regardless of the situation, they’re dealing with a loss of a family member.”
Dixie was a staple in the neighborhood.
“Everybody in the neighborhood knows my dogs are very nice, [Dixie] was not mean,” Kerns says.
The officer said he feared for his safety when he shot Dixie. He is now on administrative leave pending an investigation.
