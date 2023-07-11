Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Is Not on Steroids, Credits Testosterone Replacement and Fitness for Good Body

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:15 AM PDT, July 11, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells Inside Edition that he does not take steroids. He credits his fitness to daily 35-minute workouts.

At 69, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears, to some, to be the picture of fitness. The presidential hopeful, who has made his disdain for the COVID-19 vaccine no secret, has posted videos of his workouts online. 

In one posted to Twitter that has been viewed more than 17 million times, he can be seen doing push-ups. 

In another, he works out with a personal trainer. 

But his bulging biceps and statuesque physique have left some questioning if Kennedy takes steroids.

Kennedy denies the claims, telling Inside Edition he does not take steroids. He credits his fitness to daily 35-minute workouts.

Over the weekend, he again denied taking steroids in an interview on Newsmax, but said he has an anti-aging regimine that includes testosterone replacement therapy.

“I take testosterone replacement, which are appropriate to my age, and then I take a big fistful of nutrients,” he said.

Dr. Jed Kaminetsky of NYU Langone tells Inside Edition that those who think Kennedy is on steroids is “misinformed.”

“He is taking testosterone replacement therapy for a medical diagnosis,” says Kaminetsky, who does not treat Kennedy. “This is a very controlled compound... Look, I am sure a lot of men would like to look like that at age 69.”

